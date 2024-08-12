The 2024 Paris Olympics delivered moments both iconic and unexpected, with stars emerging from the most unlikely corners.

At 51, Turkish pistol shooter Yusuf Dikeç stole the spotlight with his nonchalant style.

Sporting a T-shirt, glasses and a pocketed hand, his impassive demeanor while clinching silver in the mixed 10-meter air pistol earned him the nickname “The Real John Wick” on social media.

Amid these surprises, Simone Biles dazzled with a remarkable return, securing four medals, including three golds.

Her performances were so captivating that even Tom Cruise, Spike Lee, Ariana Grande, and Lady Gaga filled the stands to witness her historic comeback.

NBC reported a staggering 34.7 million viewers following her every move, as Biles prepares for a 30-stop “Gold Over America Tour.”

The Paris Games showcased fresh faces and unforgettable feats. French swimmer Leon Marchand delivered a Phelps-like performance, bagging five medals, four of them gold.

Ilona Maher’s leadership led the U.S. to a thrilling bronze in rugby sevens, the country’s first-ever medal in the sport.

Noah Lyles claimed the title of the world's fastest man in the 100 meters but faced an unexpected setback in the 200 meters due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Sha’Carri Richardson ended her Olympics with a gold in the relay, after a silver in the 100 meters.

The U.S. led the medal tally with 126 awards, closing the Games with a gold in women’s basketball, matching China’s Olympic-best total of 40.

The Americans dominated in both basketball and football, extending their gold streak in women’s basketball to eight.

The Games also saw the U.S. men’s basketball team secure a 98-87 win over France, with Stephen Curry scoring 24 points to clinch his first Olympic gold.

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker added crucial points, while LeBron James earned his fourth Olympic medal.

In an emotional finale, France’s Victor Wembanyama scored 26 points in his first Olympic final.

The U.S. women’s football team triumphed over Brazil 1-0, capturing their fifth Olympic gold and celebrating their undefeated campaign under new coach Emma Hayes.

Women's boxing became a battleground for gender controversies, as Algerian Imane Khelif and Taiwanese Li Yu-ting faced intense scrutiny.

Despite allegations and abuse, Khelif won gold in the welterweight division, while Lin secured Taiwan’s first Olympic boxing gold in the featherweight division.

The International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to ban the International Boxing Association (IBA) due to governance issues underscored the ongoing debate over gender fairness in sports.