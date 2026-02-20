Pakistan and New Zealand face off in Colombo on Saturday as the second "Super Eights" stage of the T20 World Cup gets underway, with former champions Australia shockingly absent after failing to advance from their group.

In a twist, surprise package Zimbabwe, who did not even qualify in 2024, dominated Group B with an unbeaten run that included wins over Australia and co-hosts Sri Lanka.

Australia, plagued by injuries, endured a turbulent campaign and missed the Super Eights for the first time since 2009.

Australia's media did not hold back, citing selection "stuff-ups" and "shambolic" preparations, including a 3-0 pre-tournament series loss in Pakistan, as the source of embarrassment.

Australia coach Andrew McDonald said his players were "devastated" but any inquest into the failure would begin "when we exit the shores here."

India, the world’s No. 1-ranked T20 side, are hot favorites to retain their crown on home soil.

In the second round, they face a tough rematch of the 2024 final against an in-form South Africa in Ahmedabad on Sunday at a packed 130,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium. Both teams came through the first-round phase with four wins from four.

India are on a 12-match unbeaten run at the T20 World Cup, stretching back to their semi-final loss to eventual winners England in 2022.

No team has won back-to-back T20 World Cups or lifted the trophy on home soil, and India carry the hopes of hundreds of millions of cricket-obsessed fans.

However, India’s form has been inconsistent, and they have a problem at the top of the order, with No. 1-ranked batter Abhishek Sharma recording three consecutive ducks. Their batting looked shaky against the United States, falling to 77-6 before rallying to win.

Also in Super Eights Group 1 are Zimbabwe and the West Indies, who meet in Mumbai on Monday. All of that group’s games are being hosted in India.

England yet to fire

The West Indies toppled England convincingly in the group phase. The two-time champions have all-round strength and depth. They won the last T20 World Cup hosted in India in 2016 and have started this tournament in clinical fashion, winning all four group games.

They will be wary of Zimbabwe, whose colorful traveling supporters have had plenty to cheer so far. Even a washout against Ireland could not dampen their spirits.

In Sri Lanka, Group 2 pits the co-hosts against England, Pakistan, and New Zealand. The top two from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

Pakistan were the last team to secure their berth, beating Namibia by 102 runs. Captain Salman Agha called it a "complete performance" as they bounced back from a group defeat to bitter rivals India.

England, another pre-tournament favorite, stumbled through their group matches in Mumbai and Kolkata, losing to the only Test-playing side they faced, the West Indies. Harry Brook's side were unconvincing in wins against minnows Nepal, Scotland, and Italy, who were making their World Cup debut.

England return to a happy hunting ground in Kandy to face Sri Lanka on Sunday, a venue where they swept a T20 series 3-0 this month, with Sam Curran taking a hat-trick. Their top order needs form, with explosive openers Jos Buttler and Phil Salt yet to make a telling score, and Brook failing to fire.

Sri Lanka have been hot and cold. Pathum Nissanka scored a superb century on Monday to all but end Australia’s tournament. But they lost to Zimbabwe in their final group game, although Nissanka was in the runs again with 62.