The virtual ring is not big enough for two tech titans, as billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk escalate their online feud with new jabs that are nothing short of knockout punches.

The Meta founder fired the first shot, claiming that Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter), was not taking their proposed charity cage match seriously.

"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on," Zuckerberg declared on his Threads social platform, throwing shade on the "owner of X" and setting the stage for a fiery exchange.

In a countermove befitting his electric persona, Musk struck back on X, the platform he acquired just last year, with a punch that cut deep.

"Zuck is a chicken," he crowed, casting doubts on the Meta founder's willingness to step into the ring.

Elon Musk (C) during the first half of Game 6 of a Western Conference Semifinals NBA playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, U.S., May 12, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

Musk, who's known for his audacity and innovation, then revealed his plan of action, promising, "Can't wait to bang on his door tomorrow" as he headed for the heart of Silicon Valley.

The battle took a spicy turn as Musk alluded to Zuckerberg's apprehension about the match, likening it to a certain fast-food chain's offerings.

"He can't eat at Chick-fil-A because that would be cannibalism," Musk quipped, adding a dash of humor to the digital duel.

This clash of titans was not just confined to the virtual realm. They've been teasing a much-anticipated charity match, and the stakes have soared.

Musk hinted at Italy being the battleground, with authorities confirming talks about hosting a historic event for a cause.

Zuckerberg countered with a shirtless photo of himself in a "backyard octagon," flaunting his martial arts prowess and commitment to the challenge. "I love this sport and I've been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me," he proclaimed, setting the stage for a showdown that tech enthusiasts around the world are eagerly anticipating.

While Italy seemed like the chosen venue, Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano confirmed discussions with Musk about a "great charity event evoking history," but clarified it wouldn't unfold in Rome.

The prospect of a colossal charity fund looms, with millions of euros poised to benefit Italian pediatric hospitals.

Amid this digital brawl, Musk revealed a potential hurdle – his own health.

Citing a "problem with my right shoulder blade rubbing against my ribs," the Tesla owner hinted at minor surgery.

Undeterred, he assured that the recovery would be swift, claiming, "Recovery will only take a few months."

This revelation, coming from the man who has a titanium plate holding his vertebrae together, is just an indomitable spirit.