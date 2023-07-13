Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg showcased his impressive physique during a training session with UFC champions Tuesday, fueling speculations of a potential fight against Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter.

The social media titans engaged in a back-and-forth exchange on various platforms, ultimately agreeing to a cage fight that caught the attention of UFC President Dana White and boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

However, it's not only Zuckerberg and Musk who are eager to be part of the fighting world.

At a fight gym on Tuesday, Zuckerberg was seen alongside UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

This came just three days after Volkanovski successfully defended his title in Las Vegas.

Nigerian-New Zealander Adesanya had been present at the T-Mobile Arena to support his Australian teammate during the recent UFC 290 main event. Alongside a photo featuring Zuckerberg and Volkanovski, Adesanya captioned: "No fugazi (fake) with Mark. This is serious business!!"

Zuckerberg has long been a passionate fan of mixed martial arts, having previously sparred with Volkanovski and even earning multiple medals in jiu-jitsu competitions.

Meanwhile, Musk, who oversees Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX, boasts some experience in jiu-jitsu as well.

The possibility of a fight between Zuckerberg and Musk has garnered attention, coinciding with the launch of Threads, a new Meta app designed to rival Twitter.

Former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre has even offered to train Musk to prepare for the potential showdown.

With Zuckerberg's dedicated MMA training, his physical transformation is evident.

While Musk may have the advantage in size, Zuckerberg's honed skills suggest that size alone may not guarantee success.

The snapshots of Zuckerberg training with UFC legends and his impressive physique alongside Adesanya and Volkanovski demonstrate his commitment to the sport.

These recent images also follow Musk's social media attack challenge on Zuckerberg, which veered into unconventional territory.

In response, Zuckerberg shared the training photos, instilling not only fear in Musk but also captivating the attention of their respective supporters.

Whether the fight between the tech moguls becomes a reality or remains in the realm of anticipation, the build-up alone has already secured its place in combat sports history.