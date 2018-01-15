PYD terrorists attack civilians in Syria's Azaz

The PYD terrorist group in Syria targeted residential areas in Azaz with multiple rocket attacks from the Afrin district bordering Turkey late Sunday.

Multiple rockets were fired by the terrorist organization on the civilian settlements in the area controlled by the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army forces, according to the Anadolu Agency correspondents in the region.

The attacks caused material damage to the area, but no casualties were reported.

Turkish Armed Forces stationed in the Euphrates Shield Operation area in Syria and in the de-escalation zones in Idlib immediately retaliated with artillery fire, targeting the terrorist strongholds in Afrin.

The PYD/PKK terrorists have been attacking civilians in Azaz from time to time since the city was liberated by the Turkey-backed Euphrates Shield forces last year.

Turkey's successful seven-month Operation Euphrates Shield ended in March 2017, clearing 2,000 square kilometers (772 square miles) area off Daesh in northern Syria.

The PYD is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU.

Since the PKK launched its terror campaign in 1984, an estimated 40,000 people have been killed in Turkey in related violence.