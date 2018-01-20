   
SYRIAN CRISIS
CATEGORIES

Russian, American military chiefs discuss Syria by phone

DAILY SABAH WITH REUTERS
ISTANBUL
Published

Russian Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov and his U.S. counterpart Joseph Dunford have discussed the situation in Syria by phone, RIA news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

Details of the call have not been disclosed.

The talks took place after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said earlier on Saturday a military operation in Syria's PKK/PYD-controlled Afrin region had begun after cross-border shelling by the Turkish army.

Following Erdoğan's remarks, Free Syrian Army crossed the border with Syria in multiple locations, whereas Turkish jets started conducting airstrikes.

The Turkish military also announced that an operation named Olive Branch has been launched to clear the region of PKK/PYD/YPG and Daesh terrorists.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Syrian Crisis The death toll of Syrian refugees who froze to death due to a snowstorm...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS