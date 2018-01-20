   
SYRIAN CRISIS
CATEGORIES

Turkey responds to PYD terror group's attacks from Syria's Afrin, military says

ANADOLU AGENCY
ANKARA
Published
Turkish howitzers respond to the attacks of PYD terrorists in Syria's Afrin from Turkey's Hatay border-province. (IHA Photo)
Turkish howitzers respond to the attacks of PYD terrorists in Syria's Afrin from Turkey's Hatay border-province. (IHA Photo)

The Turkish military retaliated against attacks of the PYD/PKK terror group from Syria's Afrin on Jan. 19-20, destroying shelters and hideouts, a military statement said.

The statement by Turkey's General Staff said the army hit the terrorist group's shelters within the scope of legitimate self-defence.

Turkish military units are already deployed in Afrin, a district of Aleppo under siege by the PYD/PKK terrorist organization located near the Turkey-Syria border.

The PYD/PKK is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU.

A likely military operation in Afrin would follow Turkey's successful seven-month Operation Euphrates Shield, which ended in March 2017.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Syrian Crisis The PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorist group...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS