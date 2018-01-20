Turkey responds to PYD terror group's attacks from Syria's Afrin, military says

The Turkish military retaliated against attacks of the PYD/PKK terror group from Syria's Afrin on Jan. 19-20, destroying shelters and hideouts, a military statement said.

The statement by Turkey's General Staff said the army hit the terrorist group's shelters within the scope of legitimate self-defence.

Turkish military units are already deployed in Afrin, a district of Aleppo under siege by the PYD/PKK terrorist organization located near the Turkey-Syria border.

The PYD/PKK is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU.

A likely military operation in Afrin would follow Turkey's successful seven-month Operation Euphrates Shield, which ended in March 2017.