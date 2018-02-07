Israeli missiles target Assad regime research center outside Damascus

Israeli missiles targeted an Assad regime research center early Wednesday, the regime army said.

The state-run news agency SANA later reported on the strikes, quoting the regime army as saying that Israel had attacked a site outside Damascus.

According to sources close to the Assad regime the missiles were aimed at a "research center" in the town of Jamraya, just north of the capital, which had been also been the target of previous Israeli strikes.

A spokeswoman for the Israeli army declined to comment on the report.

Loud explosions were heard outside Damascus early Wednesday.

The regime's air defense system had "dealt with these missiles and destroyed a number of them before reaching their targets," one source told dpa.

Israeli planes usually use Lebanese airspace to fire missiles at targets around the capital Damascus.

In November, Syria said Israeli jets raided targets in rural areas of the central province of Homs.

Israel has carried out a number of strikes usually focused on areas in which the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah, a major ally of Bashar al-Assad, has a presence.

The Pro-Iran Hezbollah has been fighting alongside Assad's forces since an anti-government uprising began in Syria in 2011.