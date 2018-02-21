Russia calls for UN Security Council meeting on Syria's besieged Eastern Ghouta

UNICEF 'no longer has words' to condemn killing of children in Syria's E. Ghouta, official says

UN, EU powers call for immediate end to regime attacks on civilians in Ghouta

Russia wants the U.N. Security Council to meet publicly on Thursday to discuss the situation in Syria's eastern Ghouta, where pro-regime forces are bombarding the besieged opposition-held enclave near Damascus.

"This is necessary given the concern that we've heard today in order to make sure that all parties can present their vision, their understanding of this situation and come up with a ways of getting out of this situation," Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the 15-member council on Wednesday.

Home to some 400,000 civilian residents, Eastern Ghouta has remained under a crippling regime siege for the last five years.

The Syrian regime army had already waged a ferocious five-day air assault on the area earlier this month that left around 250 civilians dead and hundreds wounded.

Since Sunday, the intensified strikes by the regime of Bashar Assad have killed some 300 civilians and wounded 1,400 others.