Russia acting as 'both arsonist and firefighter' in Syria, US general says

Russia is playing a destabilizing role in Syria and acting as "both arsonist and firefighter" in the country, the head of U.S. Central Command said on Tuesday.

"Diplomatically and militarily, Moscow plays both arsonist and firefighter, fueling tensions among all parties in Syria... then serving as an arbitrator, to resolve disputes, attempting to undermine and weaken each party's bargaining positions," U.S. Army General Joseph Votel said during a House of Representatives Armed Services Committee hearing.

"Russia has placed this progress [vs. Daesh] at risk with its activities, which are not focused on defeating [Daesh] but rather on preserving its own influence and control over the outcome," he said, adding that Russia's interests in Syria were its own interests only, and "not of the wider international community."

He also said that along with Iran, Russia is trying to bolster the Syrian regime under Bashar Assad and fracture the longstanding strategic partnership between the United States and Turkey.

Votel said Moscow also is exaggerating the presence of Daesh terrorists in Afghanistan and portraying it as a U.S. and NATO failure.