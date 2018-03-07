FSA to distribute sugar to people of Afrin after black market depot of YPG terrorists uncovered

The Muntasır Billah Turkmen Brigade of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) will distribute over 300 tons of sugar uncovered in a black market storage room belonging to the People's Protection Units (YPG), the Syrian affiliate of the globally recognized terrorist group the PKK, to the people of Afrin, an FSA fighter said in a video circulating on social media late Tuesday.

"We, the Muntasır Billah Turkmen Brigade, have captured the black market storage room of the PYD," the fighter says in the video.

"There is over 300 tons of sugar in this storage room. Allah willing, we will distribute this sugar to its real owners, the people of Afrin," he adds.

"As you see, your brothers, the Turkish army and the Free Syrian Army, have come here [Afrin] to put an end to this oppression."

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to eliminate the threat posed by the PYD/YPG/PKK to Turkey's national security from northern Syria.