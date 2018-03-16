Turkey to distribute 100,000 tons of flour for bread to Syrian people

Turkey will donate 100,000 tons of flour to civilians living in war-torn Syria, according to the Turkish government's official gazette on Friday, a daily printed record of legislative acts and notices.

Turkish Grain Board (TMO) will supply the flour to the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), which will distribute it to civilians.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) will assist the Turkish Red Crescent in the transport and distribution.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.