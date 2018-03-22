Russian airstrikes in Syria’s Idlib leave 28 civilians dead

Russian jets launched airstrikes on a district in Syria's Idlib province Thursday, killing 28 civilians and injuring many.

Mustafa Haj Yousuf, director of the White Helmets civil defense agency, told Anadolu Agency the jets struck a marketplace in Harem.

According to opposition sources, the warplanes took off from Hemeimeem airbase in Syria's Latakia province and conducted several airstrikes in and around the district.

At least 84 people have been killed by airstrikes in opposition-held parts of Idlib and Hama provinces in the past two weeks.

Syria remains locked in a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.

According to U.N officials, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict.