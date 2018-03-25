13 injured in car bomb in northern Syria’s Jarabulus

At least 13 people were injured in a car bomb blast on Sunday in the northern Syrian city of Jarabulus, according to local sources.

A number of women and children were among those injured in the attack, the sources said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media.

On March 7, six people were killed and another 15 injured in a car bombing in the city.

In August 2016, Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield, a military campaign aimed at clearing Daesh terrorists from the Turkish-Syrian border region.

As part of the operation, Turkish forces and the Free Syrian Army fighters managed to clear Jarabulus and neighboring areas from terrorist groups.