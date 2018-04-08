Assad regime, opposition fighters reach deal to evacuate Syria's Douma

The Assad regime has reached a deal for opposition fighters to leave Syria's Douma, state media said Sunday.

The Syrian State TV said that an agreement has been reached to release all prisoners from Douma in return for Jaish al-Islam departing to northern Syria.

Under the agreement, all fighters of the Jaish al-Islam, which controls Douma, will safely leave the town in return for the release of all people in the group's captivity, Syria's state news agency SANA said, citing an unnamed official source.

According to the agreement, Jaish al-Islam fighters will leave Douma for the northern city of Jarablous within 48 hours, the source added.

There was no immediate comment from Jaish al-Islam.