US, France agree to work together response to Syria chemical attack

French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed in a phone call to work together to establish clear responsibility for an alleged chemical attack in Syria after saying that chemical weapons had been used in eastern Ghouta on April 7.

They "exchanged their information and analysis confirming the use of chemical weapons," the French presidency said in a statement early on Monday.

"All responsibilities in this area must be clearly established," added the French presidency's statement.

The statement also said the two leaders had instructed their teams to deepen exchanges in the coming days and co-ordinate their efforts at the U.N. Security Council on Monday. The two leaders will discuss the subject again within 48 hours.

Missiles struck a Syrian regime military facility in Homs province early Monday, state media reported, but it remained unclear who was behind the attack after the US and France denied involvement.

The attack killed and wounded several people, state-run news agency SANA reported, citing a military source.

It was not clear who carried out the raid, which came after aid organizations estimated that more than 70 people were killed in an alleged chemical attack on rebel-held Douma, outside Damascus, on Saturday.

In April last year, Trump ordered airstrikes on Syrian regime facilities in the wake of a chemical attack in the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun, which killed at least 80 people.