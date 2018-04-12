Russia 'complicit' in Syrian regime's retention of chemical weapons: Mattis

Defense Secretary Mattis told the Congress that the United States is committed to ending Syria civil war through Geneva process, blames Russia for being complicit in Syrian regime's retention of chemical weapons.

Mattis also said the use of chemical weapons in Syria is "simply inexcusable," after a suspected poison gas attack in eastern Ghouta's Douma on Saturday.

"Some things are simply inexcusable, beyond the pale and in the worst interest of not just the chemical weapons convention but of civilization itself," Mattis told the House Armed Services Committee.