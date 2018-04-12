Syrian regime forces have retaken eastern Ghouta, Russian military says

Syrian regime forces have taken full control over the town of Douma, the last opposition stronghold in eastern Ghouta outside Damascus, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday, citing a Russian military official.

"The raised state flag over a building in the town of Douma has heralded the control over this location and therefore over the whole of eastern Ghouta," Major-General Yuri Yevtushenko, head of the Russian peace and reconciliation center in Syria, was quoted as saying.

Russian military police have also been deployed in the Syrian town of Douma as of Thursday, RIA news agency reported, citing Russia's defense ministry.

"They are the guarantors of law and order in the town," the ministry was quoted as saying.