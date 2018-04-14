   
France says wants to relaunch Syria political process 'right now'

French Minister for Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian makes an official statement in the press room at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, April 14, 2018. (Pool via Reuters)
France wants to start working "right now" on resuming the political process aimed at ending the conflict in Syria, the French foreign minister said Saturday, following air strikes by Western powers against the regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

"A plan for ending the crisis must be found, with a political solution. We are ready to start working right now with all countries who want to participate," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told a press conference.

U.S., British and French forces hit Syria with air strikes early on Saturday in response to a suspected poison gas attack that killed more than 70 civilians last week, in the biggest intervention by Western powers against Syrian regime leader Bashar al-Assad.

