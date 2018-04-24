France, US and Middle Eastern partners to discuss Syrian crisis in Paris

A senior-level meeting on the Syrian conflict is expected Thursday in Paris, after the conclusion of an international conference in the French capital on preventing terrorism, sources have told dpa.

The meeting will bring together a group of nations - including France, the U.S., Britain, Saudi Arabia and Jordan - which belong to the U.S.-led coalition against the Daesh terror group, dpa learned from diplomatic sources on Tuesday. It was not clear which officials would be sent by the participating nations.

More than 70 countries and around 20 international organizations are expected in Paris on Wednesday for the "No Money for Terror" conference. French President Emmanuel Macron is due to speak on Thursday at the conference's end.

France, the U.S. and Britain accuse Bashar al-Assad's regime of carrying out a chemical attack in the formerly opposition-held Syrian town of Douma on April 7 that killed more than 40 civilians. The three countries responded one week later with strikes against three sites in Syria associated with the regime's chemical weapons program.