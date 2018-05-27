4 Russian military personnel killed in clashes in Syria's Deir el-Zour

Four Russian military personnel were killed, three others wounded in clashes in Syria's Deir el-Zour, Russian defense ministry said Sunday.
According to the ministry statement, the Russian servicemen were killed in a nighttime shelling by several mobile groups of "terrorists."
Two military advisers died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their wounds in a hospital, the statement added.
The Russian military was accompanying the Assad regime forces when clashes erupted. Some 43 "terrorists" were killed in the one-hour fighting.
Russia has conducted a military campaign in Syria since September 2015, helping reverse the course of the war in Bashar Assad's favor.