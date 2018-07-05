Explosion hits northern Syria's Manbij, casualties reported

An explosion has hit the northern Syrian city of Manbij, causing several casualties and injuries, local media reported Thursday.

The news came as Turkish and U.S. forces are preparing to jointly take control of Manbij following the departure of PKK-affiliated groups as part of a mutual agreement.

The first patrols by both Turkish and U.S. troops in the region began on June 18, after a Manbij road map was announced following a meeting in Washington between Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in early June.

The deal focuses on the withdrawal of the PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) from the northern Syrian city in order to stabilize the region.

