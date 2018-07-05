One dead, several injured after explosion hits northern Syria's Manbij

One civilian died and 15 others were injured in an explosion that targeted a gathering in the El Heye village of northern Syria's Manbij, local media reported Thursday.

The news comes as Turkish and U.S. forces are preparing to jointly take control of Manbij following the departure of PKK-affiliated groups as part of a mutual agreement.

The first patrols by both Turkish and U.S. troops in the region began on June 18, after a Manbij road map was announced following a meeting in Washington between Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in early June.

Turkish and U.S. patrols in the region began on June 18, after a Manbij road map was announced after Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met in Washington in June.

The deal focuses on the withdrawal of the PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) from the northern Syrian city in order to stabilize the region.