UNSC to convene to discuss Idlib, possible offensive

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will convene on Friday to discuss developments in Syria's Idlib, U.S. envoy to the U.N. Nikki Haley said late Tuesday.

Syria could be spared its bloodiest battle yet if the Russian and Turkish presidents talk to each other urgently about resolving the situation in the opposition-held region of Idlib, U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said earlier on the same day.

De Mistura said that talks between Russia and Turkey held the key to averting an assault on the region of 2.9 million people, but six reported air strikes on Tuesday suggested the Ankara talks were not going well.

Media reports had said the Syrian regime might wait until Sept. 10 before launching an assault, making a summit to be held between Russia, Turkey and Iran on Friday "crucial", he said.