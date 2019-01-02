YPG terrorists loot civilian homes in Syria’s Deir el-Zour

PKK's Syrian offshoot People's Protection Forces (YPG) terrorists looted civilian homes and stole furniture in Syria's Deir el-Zour province, after it fell under their occupation.

A video posted on Twitter by WorldOnAlert shows how YPG militants enter and vandalize some houses belonging to civilians in the villages of Hajeen.

It was not a first case of YPG terrorists looting the homes and lands of civilians in Syria.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union.

YPG is the Syrian wing of PKK terrorist group but the U.S. does not recognize it as such, U.S. Special Representative for Syria James Jeffrey also confessed recently.

Ankara has long told Washington that the YPG is no different from the PKK, and partnering with one terrorist group to fight another is unacceptable.