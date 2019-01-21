   
SYRIAN CRISIS
11 killed in Israeli attack on Iranian targets in Syria

ISTANBUL
What is believed to be guided missiles are seen in the sky during what is reported to be an attack in Damascus, Syria, January 21, 2019, in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media (Reuters Photo)
Israeli air strikes and ground-to-ground missiles that hit near the Syrian capital overnight to Monday killed at least 11 fighters including two Syrians, a Britain-based war monitor said.

The bombardment hit Iranian and Syrian targets around Damascus as well as near a military airport to the south of the capital, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

"We have started striking Iranian Quds targets in Syrian territory," the army said in a statement, in reference to a branch of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

The military warned the Syrian regime forces against "harming Israeli forces or territory".

Syria's official SANA news agency confirmed Israeli airstrike inside the war-torn country.

SANA, citing a military source, said Syrian air defenses intercepted missiles by Israeli forces and shot down most of them.

