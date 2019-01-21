   
SYRIAN CRISIS
5 killed in suicide attack targeting US-led coalition in northeast Syria

COMPILED FROM WIRE SERVICES
ISTANBUL
Published

A suicide car bomb attack on a military convoy in northeastern Syria Monday killed five members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) accompanying U.S.-led coalition troops, a monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said five fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG)-dominated SDF were killed in the attack, which occurred on a road in Al-Hasakah province.

The state news agency SANA and the Hawar news agency, based in northern Syria, said the blast was a suicide bombing that targeted a checkpoint near the town of Shaddadeh.

Monday's attack came days after a suicide attack killed 16 people, including four Americans, in the northern town of Manbij in Syria.

