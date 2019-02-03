Assad regime says US-led coalition attacked its forces in eastern Syria

Syrian state media, citing a military source, said U.S.-led jets attacked an Assad regime forces position near the battle front against the last Daesh pocket east of the Euphrates late on Saturday, causing damage and injuries.

"U.S. coalition aircraft launched an aggression this evening against one of the Syrian Arab army formations operating in the Albukamal area in the southeastern countryside of Deir el-Zour," state news agency SANA cited the source as saying early Sunday.

The attack injured two soldiers and destroyed an artillery piece, the source added.

The U.S.-led coalition against Daesh could not be immediately reached for comment. It has previously denied striking Assad regime targets in that area.

Daesh now holds only a couple of villages in Syria, having lost almost all its territory in 2017 to two rival offensives, one by the U.S.-led coalition with the People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and one by the regime and allied militia backed by Russia.

Daesh also holds an enclave of desert surrounded by the regime forces in the center of the country.

Russia and the U.S. maintained military communications to prevent unplanned conflict between the two forces fighting Daesh. However, some clashes have occurred.