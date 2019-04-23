Regime shelling kills 7 civilians in Syria's Idlib: monitor

Assad regime shelling killed seven civilians in Syria's opposition-controlled Idlib region on Tuesday, in the latest violence to threaten a seven-month-old truce, a war monitor and local medics said.

Four children and two women were among the seven killed by rocket fire on the Idlib town of Khan Sheikhun, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The toll was confirmed by Syrian civil defense workers, who said 12 others were wounded.

Regime ally Russia and opposition-backer Turkey in September inked a buffer zone deal to prevent a massive regime offensive on the Idlib region, near the Turkish border.

But the region of some three million people has come under increasing bombardment since former Al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham took full control of it in January.

Increased regime shelling on Khan Sheikhun has sparked one of the largest waves of displacement since the truce agreement was struck in the Russian resort of Sochi.

Syria's war has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since the conflict began with the repression of anti-government protests in 2011.