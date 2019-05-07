8 civilians killed as Syria regime attacks Idlib following opposition clashes

At least eight civilians were killed when Assad regime forces attacked residential areas inside northern Syria's de-escalation zones, local sources said Tuesday, after deadly clashes between pro-regime forces and opposition groups rattled a monthsold truce and sparked a new wave of displacement.

Overnight airstrikes and artillery barrages reportedly targeted the villages of Latamna, Kafr Zita, Kafrnabuda, Shahrenaz, Al-Shiria and Al-Sirmani in Hama province.

The villages of Kafrenbil, Kinsafra, Al-Habit, Um Al-Nayir, Has, Ras Al-Ayn, Al-Knidda, Ureyniba and Shinan in neighboring Idlib province also reportedly came under attack.

According to the same sources, the villages of Kafr Naha and Zahret al-Madina in Aleppo province were similarly targeted.

At least 53 regime and opposition fighters have been killed since Monday, in one of the deadliest flare-ups since a demilitarized zone around the Idlib region was agreed in September last year, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Around seven health centers in Idlib and in the central province of Hama have been hit in the past 10 days, a U.N. spokesman said on Tuesday.

The Assad regime and its Russian allies unleashed a massive wave of airstrikes on opposition-held areas in the countrysides of Idlib and Hama last month, killing at least 69 civilians, including 11 children, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

"Since April 28, at least seven health facilities had been struck," David Swanson, public Information Officer at the Regional Office for the Syria Crisis, told dpa.

The Idlib Health Directorate also confirmed the number. The Observatory said four of the targeted hospitals are out of service.

A statement by U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres late Monday expressed concern over aerial attacks targeting population centers and civilian infrastructure in Idlib and Hama, and said that over 150,000 people have been displaced so far.

It added that among the civilian infrastructures hit since April 30 were nine schools.

"This is the third time we have been displaced but this time is the scariest," said Abu Ahmad, a 40-year-old from southern Idlib who was fleeing with his family towards areas near the border with Turkey on Tuesday.

"Overflights by warplanes and shelling have been relentless," said the father of three, his blue pick-up truck stacked with mattresses, bed sheets and household appliances.

Last September, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression would be strictly prohibited. The buffer zone also includes parts of the neighboring provinces of Latakia, Hama and Aleppo.

The region of some 3 million people is under the control of a former al-Qaida affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in one of the last parts of Syria that Bashar Assad has yet to take back.

His regime had threatened an all-out assault on the area last year but that was averted by the deal between Turkey and Russia.

The latest escalation has raised fears that the truce will collapse.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected severity.