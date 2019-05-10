Dozens protest against US-backed SDF, YPG terrorists in Syria's Deir el-Zour

Dozens of people in eastern Syria's Deir el-Zour province have staged protests against the so-called "Syrian Democratic Forces" (SDF) — dominated by the PKK terrorist group's Syrian affiliates the People's Protection Units (YPG) — that controls the oil-rich province after seizing it from Daesh.

A video posted by the Euphrates Post showed dozens of Syrians in Shuhail overturn and burn trucks and checkpoint buildings belonging to the local SDF government after People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters fired on demonstrators with live ammunition.

The SDF is dominated by the YPG, which is the Syrian wing of the PKK, recognized as a terrorist group by the U.S., Turkey and the EU.

The SDF has been the main partner of the U.S. in Syria and has driven Daesh out of a swathe of the country's north and east over the last four years.

Even though the YPG established local councils in the areas it captured from Daesh with U.S. support, it often has difficulties maintaining stability in the cities.

In January, huge protests were triggered in Manbij against the city's SDF administration when mangled dead bodies of two Arab residents belonging to the prominent al-Boubanna tribe were found somewhere outside city.