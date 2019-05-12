3 Syrian civilians killed as regime strikes near Turkish observation point

Turkey calls on Syrian regime, Russia to return to Astana deal in Idlib

Escaping Assad bombing in Idlib, new wave of refugees flocks to Turkish border

Syria's Bashar Assad regime forces and their supporters on Sunday killed three civilians in rural area of opposition-held Idlib, the Syrian Civil Defense said.

According to the Civil Defense, also known as White Helmets, the airstrikes and artillery attacks targeted al-Tah, al-Habit and al-Kabinah in Idlib, and Lataminah, Kafr Zita, Zezoun, Cher Maghar, Medan al-Ghazal and Sarmani villages in northern Hama.

The Assad regime also carried out an artillery attack near Turkish observation point in Idlib de-escalation zone on Sunday, according to Anadolu Agency correspondents on the ground.

There was no damage at the observation point located in the Zawiya region, northwest of Hama.

This was third attack of regime forces near the observation point in two weeks. The similar attacks near the observation point was carried out on April 29 and May 4.

It is one of 12 observation points set up by the Turkish Armed Forces in May 2018, following the ninth round of Astana Peace Talks.

As guarantor of the Syrian regime, Russia is responsible for preventing attacks by regime forces and Iranian-backed militias, who repeatedly violated last year's Sochi agreement that aimed to establish a demilitarized zone in Idlib.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected severity.