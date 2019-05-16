   
SYRIAN CRISIS
10 civilians killed, 30 others injured by rocket strike on Syria refugee camp: UN

At least 10 civilians were killed and 30 wounded in Syria by a rocket strike on the Neirab camp for Palestinian refugees close to the city of Aleppo on Tuesday night, the United Nations said in a statement on Thursday.

"As families gathered to break their fasts for the Ramadan Iftar meal, several rockets hit the densely populated Neirab camp for Palestine refugees in Aleppo," the statement from the U.N. humanitarian aid agency UNRWA said.

"Among those killed were four children, the youngest just six years old. A number of the injured remain in critical condition."

