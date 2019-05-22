   
SYRIAN CRISIS
Assad regime likely used chemical weapons in Syria's Idlib, US says

ISTANBUL
Published 22.05.2019 00:56
Updated 22.05.2019 00:57
In this May 3, 2019 file photo, provided by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows smoke rising after Assad regime and Russian airstrikes that hit the town of al-Habeet, southern Idlib, Syria. (AP Photo)
The United States sees signs the Assad regime may be using chemical weapons, including a chlorine attack on Sunday in northwest Syria's Idlib, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.

"We are still gathering information on this incident, but we repeat our warning that if the Assad regime uses chemical weapons, the United States and our allies will respond quickly and appropriately," the department said in a statement.

The State Department said it was assessing indications that the regime used chemical weapons on Sunday during its offensive in Idlib, which remains out of the control of Damascus.

