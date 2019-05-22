Assad regime likely used chemical weapons in Syria's Idlib, US says

The United States sees signs the Assad regime may be using chemical weapons, including a chlorine attack on Sunday in northwest Syria's Idlib, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.

"We are still gathering information on this incident, but we repeat our warning that if the Assad regime uses chemical weapons, the United States and our allies will respond quickly and appropriately," the department said in a statement.

The State Department said it was assessing indications that the regime used chemical weapons on Sunday during its offensive in Idlib, which remains out of the control of Damascus.