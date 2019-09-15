12 civilians killed in bomb attack in Aleppo near Syria-Turkey border

At least 12 civilians were killed Sunday in a bomb attack near a hospital in the town of Çobanbey in Syria's Aleppo province near the Turkish border.

A car bomb was detonated in the parking lot next to Çobanbey Hospital, killing at least 12 and injuring many more civilians, according to the initial report from the White Helmets civil defense group.

The explosion and debris also destroyed houses near the hospital, prompting White Helmets to carry out ongoing search and rescue operations in the area.

The bombing also damaged the hospital's structure.

First responders are concerned the death toll could rise from the attack.

Çobanbey is across the border from the Elbeyli district of the Turkish province Kilis.