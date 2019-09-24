Car bomb kills 5 civilians in Syria's Afrin

At least five civilians were killed and 11 injured on Tuesday in a possible People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorist attack in northwestern Syria.

A car bomb exploded in a crowded area of Jinderes in the city of Afrin on Tuesday.

The blast also caused material damage.

Local security forces claimed the PKK's Syrian affiliate, the YPG terrorist group, could be behind the attack.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

In January 2018, Turkey launched a major military offensive -- Operation Olive Branch -- with the aim of purging Afrin of YPG terrorist elements.

In March 2018, day 58 of the operation, Afrin was liberated by Turkish troops backed by Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters.