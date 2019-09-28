   
SYRIAN CRISIS
CATEGORIES

Syrian constitutional committee to meet Oct. 30: UN source

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published 28.09.2019 01:12
Updated 28.09.2019 01:21
A Syrian girl claps as she takes part in a protest against the regime in the town of Kafr Takharim Syria's northwestern Idlib governorate on Sept. 27, 2019. (AP Photo)
A Syrian girl claps as she takes part in a protest against the regime in the town of Kafr Takharim Syria's northwestern Idlib governorate on Sept. 27, 2019. (AP Photo)
Related Articles

The Syrian constitutional committee will convene on Oct. 30 in Geneva, Switzerland, a United Nations source said Friday.

The meeting was reported by an Anadolu Agency correspondent citing a U.N. source on condition of anonymity.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced on Monday the formation of a constitutional committee for Syria, a long-awaited step to find a political solution to the 8-year civil war.

"I am pleased to announce the agreement of the government of the Syrian Arab Republic and the Syrian Negotiations Commission for a credible, balanced and inclusive constitutional committee that will be facilitated by the U.N. in Geneva," Guterres told reporters following the 74th U.N. General Assembly in New York.

He said the committee would be convened in the coming weeks.

At a summit on Syria with Russian and Iran hosted by Turkey earlier this month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the participants would urge the constitutional committee to begin work as soon as possible.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity. Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to U.N. numbers.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Syrian Crisis Turkey has prepared a detailed plan for the resettlement of Syrian...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS