Syrian constitutional committee to meet Oct. 30: UN source

The Syrian constitutional committee will convene on Oct. 30 in Geneva, Switzerland, a United Nations source said Friday.

The meeting was reported by an Anadolu Agency correspondent citing a U.N. source on condition of anonymity.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced on Monday the formation of a constitutional committee for Syria, a long-awaited step to find a political solution to the 8-year civil war.

"I am pleased to announce the agreement of the government of the Syrian Arab Republic and the Syrian Negotiations Commission for a credible, balanced and inclusive constitutional committee that will be facilitated by the U.N. in Geneva," Guterres told reporters following the 74th U.N. General Assembly in New York.

He said the committee would be convened in the coming weeks.

At a summit on Syria with Russian and Iran hosted by Turkey earlier this month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the participants would urge the constitutional committee to begin work as soon as possible.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity. Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to U.N. numbers.