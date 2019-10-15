Assad regime takes control of Syria's Manbij: Russian Defense Ministry

Assad regime forces have taken full control of Manbij and its neighboring settlements, Russian Defense Ministry Said Tuesday.

"The Syrian government army has full control over the city of Manbij and nearby settlements," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement and added that Russian soldiers were also deployed to the district and were in contact with Turkish army.

Alexander Lavrentiev, Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy for Syria, confirmed that Russia had brokered an agreement between the Syrian regime and People's Protection Units (YPG) forces that saw the terrorists cede control of territory to regime troops.

Lavrentiev, who was speaking to reporters in Abu Dhabi during an official visit there by Putin, said the talks between the YPG and the regime had taken place at Russia's Hmeimim air base in Syria among other places.

One Turkish soldier was killed and eight others were wounded Tuesday after an attack by YPG terrorists from Manbij, Turkey's Defense Ministry said, adding that at least 15 fighters had been neutralized in retaliation.