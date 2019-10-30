   
SYRIAN CRISIS
CATEGORIES

Number of Assad's victims dwarfs that of Daesh leader al-Baghdadi's, SNHR says

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published 30.10.2019 20:45
Updated 31.10.2019 10:00
This photo released Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, shows people searching for victims under the rubble of destroyed buildings that was hit by airstrikes in the northern town of Maaret al-Numan, in Idlib province, Syria. (White Helmets via AP)
This photo released Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, shows people searching for victims under the rubble of destroyed buildings that was hit by airstrikes in the northern town of Maaret al-Numan, in Idlib province, Syria. (White Helmets via AP)

Casualties caused by the administration of Syrian dictator Bashar Assad dwarfs the number of deaths and injuries caused by the leader of one of the most brutal terrorist groups in history, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the Syrian Network for Human Rights revealed in a tweet late Wednesday.

According to the infographic the watchdog shared on its official Twitter account, the Assad regime caused nearly 200,000 deaths while the Daesh terrorist group killed a marginally much less 5,004 people between March 2011 when the Syrian war broke out and October 2019 when al-Baghdadi was killed in a U.S. raid.



While Assad's forces killed over 22,000 children, Daesh killed nearly a thousand, the SNHR found.

When it comes to the number of civilian women killed, Assad also surpassed al-Baghdadi, slaughtering more than 20 times more innocent people.

Although the atrocities committed by both sides are almost equally gruesome, those killed by Assad largely go unnnoticed or don't gain much media attention as Daesh's killings, getting lost in the fog of the Syrian civil war.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity. Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to U.N. numbers.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Syrian Crisis The opponents in Syria's civil war sat down at the same table for...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS