US building new military bases in Syria's oil-rich area

The U.S. has started building two new military bases in Syria's oil-rich Deir el-Zour governorate in the 113th Brigade area and near the al-Sur region, according to local sources.

Video footage captured by the Anadolu Agency (AA) showed many construction equipment in action. It was also reported that the U.S. has sent 250 to 300 additional soldiers, armored vehicles, heavy weapons and ammunition to the region.

U.S. troops also continued their military activities around oil fields in northern Syria, which is currently under the occupation of the PKK terror group's Syrian branch, the People's Protection Units (YPG), local sources said Monday.

A convoy, including armed vehicles, pick-up trucks and minibuses, were observed conducting military activities on the 40-kilometer line around Qahtaniyyah town and Rumaylan district, located 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) from the Turkish border.

According to local sources, the convoy held reconnaissance activities to determine the fresh military checkpoints the U.S. Army plans to build near the oil-rich region.

Due to Turkey's counterterrorism operation in northern Syria, the U.S. Army had halted patrolling activities in the al-Hasakah province of northeastern Syria but relaunched them as of Nov. 1.

The Pentagon has an airbase in Rumaylan, where over 100 soldiers are currently deployed.

American troops are pouring back to some military bases in northeastern Syria which were evacuated by the U.S. Army during Turkey's anti-terror operation.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure its border, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Ankara and Washington reached a deal on Oct. 17 to pause the operation for 120 hours to allow the withdrawal of YPG terrorists from the planned safe zone. Turkey and Russia reached another deal at the end of that deadline to secure stability in the country, agreeing that forces of Bashar Assad and Russia move into northeast Syria to remove YPG terrorists and their weapons from the border with Turkey.