   
SYRIAN CRISIS
CATEGORIES

Syrian air defense intercepts missiles from Israel: regime media

REUTERS
BEIRUT
Published 23.12.2019 01:05

The Syrian army's air defense system intercepted missiles coming from the direction of Israel that were aimed at targets inside Syria, Assad regime media said on Sunday.

Four cruise missiles were believed to have been launched across the coast through Lebanese airspace towards Syria, a source in the regional alliance supporting Bashar al-Assad told Reuters.

Israel has launched hundreds of missiles towards Syria in recent years, targeting Iranian-backed militias operating in the country as well as supplies sent by pro-Iranian Hezbollah to support Assad's forces.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Syrian Crisis The U.S. slammed Russia and China's veto decision to block a U.N....
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS