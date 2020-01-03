UN expresses concern over ongoing Idlib regime attacks killing hundreds

The Syrian regime's continuous bombing of northern Syria's Idlib province has led to "deep concerns," the U.N. said Friday, launching an emergency meeting over the incident.

Releasing a statement from the U.N. Secretariat, the U.N. said it is very concerned about the news claiming bomb attacks in Idlib caused the death and injury of many women and children. Referring to the latest attacks that targeted a school, the U.N. called all parties in the war-torn country to take necessary steps to provide civilian security.

Forces belonging to the Bashar Assad regime attacked a school in Idlib's Seraqib district on the first day of the new year, killing eight civilians, four of them children.

"On #NewYear2020 Day, regime forces commit a war crime against student children and teachers after targeting a school in the town of #Sarmin to the east of #Idlib using internationally prohibited cluster bombs this morning," the White Helmets Civil Defense Group wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

The attack reportedly wounded 20 people, with the death toll likely to rise.

In order to address the attacks and seek a solution, the U.N. Security Council was expected to hold an emergency session Friday. Called by France and the U.K., the emergency request was expected to inform the council members over the attacks in Idlib.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), some diplomats hope the session would also provide an occasion to discuss the reauthorization of cross-border U.N. humanitarian aid deliveries to millions of Syrians.

On Thursday, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore called for an "immediate cessation of hostilities in the northwest of Syria."

"We call on those fighting, especially in the northwest, and those with influence over them for the following: stop all attacks on children and services that provide for them, including health and education facilities and water systems," she said in a statement.

According to UNICEF, at least 140,000 children have been displaced in the past three weeks due to fighting in and around Idlib.

The latest reports reveal that within the month of December alone, 253 people have been killed in Idlib, while 250 others have been injured. The local sources referred to by İhlas News Agency (İHA) stated that in December, 700 barrel bombs and 14,000 rockets were used on Idlib, while there have been 1,250 airstrikes. The attacks specifically targeted neighborhoods filled with civilians and hospitals.

The bloody attacks in Idlib also caused massive consequences for neighboring countries like Turkey since new refugee flows emerge every day.

On Thursday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said up to 250,000 refugees were fleeing from Idlib toward Turkey, while Ankara was determined to prevent this new refugee flow from entering the country.

"Right now, 200,000 to 250,000 migrants are moving toward our borders. We are trying to prevent them with some measures, but it's not easy. It's difficult, they are humans too," Erdoğan said in a conference in Ankara.

Idlib is dominated by opposition groups and is also home to 3 million civilians. The U.N. has warned of the growing risk of a humanitarian catastrophe in the region, which lies along the Turkish border.