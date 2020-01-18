Russian strikes kill 5 in Syria's Idlib despite cease-fire

Five civilians were killed in airstrikes by Russia on Saturday in Idlib, a de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria, despite an ongoing cease-fire as hundreds of civilians try to get out Aleppo countryside.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 3 children were among those killed after midnight Friday in the village of Bala in Idlib.

"A man, his wife, and their two little girls were among those killed," said the head of the Britain-based monitoring group, Rami Abdel Rahman.

The strike created a massive crater of rubble near a two-story home flanked by an empty outdoor swimming pool, the correspondent said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Syrians tried to flee towns and villages in the countryside of Aleppo toward Afrin and other safer areas to seek refuge from Russian bombings.

Some of the civilians reportedly waited for hours at the checkpoints and later had to return to their towns after not being allowed to leave the region.

Turkey announced on Jan. 10 that a new cease-fire in Idlib rocked by violence – though "acts of aggression" are already officially banned – is set to start just after midnight on Sunday, Jan. 12.

Separately a day earlier, Russia's Defense Ministry announced a cease-fire in the region taking effect at 2.00 p.m. local time (1200GMT).

However, the regime and Iran-backed terrorist groups continued their ground attacks despite the fresh cease-fire.

Turkey pushed hard for a cease-fire in Idlib after the region endured months of battering by forces loyal to the Bashar al-Assad regime and its allies, sending about a million civilian refugees flocking towards the Turkish border.

Also, Turkey and Russia agreed in September 2018 to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

However, more than 1,300 civilians there have been killed in attacks by the regime and Russian forces since then, as the cease-fire continued to be violated.

More than one million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border due to intense attacks over the last year.