Turkish-made flash trigger lets NASA and US Army capture high-speed photography

The Turkish-designed and produced Miops Smart camera equipment has enabled the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Agency (NASA) to capture high-speed imagery of rocket launches and the U.S. Army to photograph bomb explosions, according to its creator company.

The compact Miops Smart camera and flash trigger add-on, designed by Turkish engineers at Miops Technology, turns regular cameras into high-speed photography equipment.

The camera add-on has internal sensors that detect cues like lightning, sound and lasers to aid photographers in getting quick shots, automatically triggering the camera faster than a human finger would.

Miops Smart also has a feature that allows the photographer to control the camera remotely on a smart device.



"You can easily photograph a desired moment for events happening in the millennium, such as a bursting balloon, breaking glass, the splash of water droplets, a bullet in midair, without the need for a high-speed camera," Yıldız Teknopark General Manager Mesut Güner, who oversaw the product's development, told Anadolu Agency.

The technology is the work of Yıldız Teknopark, one of Turkey's leading technology research and development centers.

The camera add-on is useful in many sectors, particularly in defense, security and media, the company says, as it's already brokered sales to big-name buyers around the world.

"We had the opportunity to make partnerships with other companies in Yıldız Teknopark and to create synergy with other sectors," Onur Çelik, Miops Technology co-founder said about the product's development.

"Although we just got established in 2016, we have been making sales to 20 countries and we are continuing our negotiations with many places in the country and abroad," he said, adding that the company aims to export $10 million-worth of products in 2018.