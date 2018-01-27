Fintech enterprises to boom with robots

According to a study conducted by Startups.Watch (FintechStartups.co), $22.5 billion has been invested in financial technology (fintech) enterprises in all stages around the world with 1,291 agreements. Despite the rising number, Turkey has failed to reach the amount corresponding to its fintech capabilities. In 2017, eight financial technology companies in Turkey were able to get $19.18 million in investments with nine agreements. According to the study, Turkey ranked 26th. In the investments made in Turkey every year in financial technology enterprises, a couple of successful examples such as Iyzico and Apsiyo stand out. Turkey has the opportunity for a better outcome with its human resources and accumulation.Turkey's figures are inadequate

While early-stage fintech enterprises have received $13.6 billion in investment globally, investments made with cryptocurrency totaling $2 billion with 140 agreements attracted attention. Startups.Watch founder Serkan Ünsal also said that all of these enterprises are uncontrolled. Elaborating on fintech investments in Turkey, Ünsal said despite the emergence of highly successful financial technology investments, the number in Turkey is quite inadequate. "Only a couple of successful examples are forming figures. I think more investments at the seed stage should go up to the upper stage."





More skillful enterprisesSpeaking at a press conference held in order to explain the new era of the TEB Fintech Future Four and the support it provides, Gökhan Mendi, TEB senior assistant general manager for the Retail and Private Banking Group, recalled that the last year, under the TEB Fintech Future Four program, they provided startups with services such as the opportunity to become the first customer of their projects and the mentorship that might be needed for commercialization, explaining that the final four worked together with teams of specialists in areas such as banking legislation and compliance, legal processes, product safety and technology compliance in order to create the final product in the bank. "Two of the final four projects selected from the applicants were taken under institutional incubation in Zek.ai and Chatbank TEB," he said.

Mendi added that banks in Turkey need to work hard in order to be successful in their fintech enterprises due to their human resources and infrastructure capabilities, pointing to the importance of regulation and global projects.

Human error biggest threat for cyberattacks

The security risks created by people are the main reason behind the threats that institutions have in virtual environments. The biggest cyber threat factor for companies is neither ransomware and spam emails or vulnerable IoT devices. According to a survey conducted by the Ponemon Institute with 612 information security experts, the biggest cyber threat factor is human error. Alev Akkoyunlu, operations director of global antivirus software company Bitdefender Turkey, offered some key recommendations about how companies can protect themselves against cyber threats caused by human error.

• In case of emergency, necessary information and warning emails and even text messages should be sent to employees. Especially in Wannacry-type attacks, it is often seen that many employees try to open the infected file attached in emails despite warnings from antivirus software.

• In order not to forget the constantly changing mixed alphanumeric passwords, employees often write their passwords on notepads and stick them on the screen or office phone. Sharing passwords with colleagues is also extremely inconvenient. Of course, the fact that the most commonly used password in the world is "123456" shows the seriousness of the situation.

According to information security experts, the most threatening factors for companies are:

• Human error

• Insufficient in-house expertise

• Careless employees being subject to a phishing scam

• A malware attack, data breach or cyberattack

• Failure to protect sensitive and confidential data from unauthorized access

• Failure to keep up with the complexity of attackers

• Failure to control the use of sensitive data by third parties

• Disruptive technologies such as IoT devices

• Mobile

• Cloud

Key to easy e-commerce for SMEs

E-commerce has become so simple that it no longer requires expertise. Entrepreneurs teach tips about building an online corner store. Propars, supported by Türk Telekom's Pilot enterprise acceleration program, offers e-commerce solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Currently, the way to grow a business is to learn to do business in the digital world rather than to have a storefront. If one has thus far steered clear of e-commerce, it is possible to get prepared with the agility of an online entrepreneur. If product share sold online, then they reach millions of people instead of only those passing by on the street. Propars' e-commerce solution, which participated in Türk Telekom's enterprise acceleration program, may be a good choice when taking the first step in e-commerce. An enterprise both becomes one of the thousands of SMEs that grow with thousands of sales and enjoys a transition into e-commerce effortlessly thanks to Propars.

Save yourself from inventory check

Otherwise, you may get lost in the tangled ways of e-commerce and miss your true goal. It takes a lot of time to keep stocks up-to-date on all sales sites, change the prices of dozens of products and deal with messages and orders from a lot of websites. By taking advantage of the free trial, you can take Propars as the first step. Upload your products only once.

Propars puts products on auto-sale on all these websites with one touch. You do not have to open a single ad for each product. Thousands of products are put on sale in stores in only a few seconds.

Propars keeps stocks up to date on all websites you make sales. When you receive orders from a site, it reduces the stocks down to the required number on all sites. In other words, each step works in an integrated manner. You get advanced warning for products that are decreasing in stock. If you wish, you can resolve the details of sending automatic e-mails to your supplier from the beginning. It automatically removes finished products from sale. Therefore, you do not have to deal with inventory check and management.