Samsung reports record Q4, full-year profits

Samsung Electronics reported a 73 percent jump in its fourth-quarter net profit yesterday, setting a record for any three-month period, mainly driven by demand for its memory chips and display panels. Net profit for the October to December period hit 12.26 trillion won ($11.4 billion), the South Korean tech giant said in a statement, on sales up 23.7 percent to 65.98 trillion won. Samsung Electronics, the flagship subsidiary of the giant Samsung Group, has had to overcome a humiliating recall of the Galaxy Note 7 device and the jailing of its vice-chairman Lee Jae-Yong on corruption charges, but its financial performance has gone from strength to strength. Its shares have more than doubled in the past two years on the back of its results, reaching levels of more than 2.5 million won apiece, putting them out of reach of many small investors.