Turkish online gaming sector to reach $2 billion by 2020

With a market size of over $100 billion in the world, the online gaming sector has outscored Hollywood. With 30 million users in Turkey, the sector is looking for new game developers.

Gaming Istanbul (GIST) Project Director Cevher Eryürek said the market reached $755 million in Turkey in 2016, increasing by 25 percent in 2017. Since they expect 15 percent market growth this year, Eryürek said the sector should have a volume of $2 billion by 2020.

Pointing out that Turkey is the locomotive of the MEA region covering the Middle East and Africa, Eryürek said there are 600 large and small companies in Turkey including indie game studios. "New game developers are needed. Many universities are now opening departments for game developers," he added, suggesting that Turkey needs to get a serious share of the big pie in this field.

Eryürek said that they have been organizing the GIST Fair for three years. "By setting up booths for small entrepreneurs, we are trying to create an opportunity for them as well," he added.