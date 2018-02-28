Turkcell signs deal to export digital services

Eyeing to grow in the global markets by exporting its products abroad, Turkcell General Manager and Lifecell Ventures CEO Kaan Terzioğlu announced that Turkcell signed the first contract with Moldova to export its digital services and the country will use Moldcell LifeBox and BIP.

One of the Turkish companies that participated in the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona (MWC 2018) was Turkcell. Speaking at a press conference also attended by Chief Advisor to the president Dr. Davut Kavranoğlu and Turkcell Chairman Ahmet Akça, Terzioğlu announced that they launched the "digital export" period with one of Turkcell Group's subsidiaries Lifecell Ventures. Terzioğlu said every operator who wishes from around the world can present services such as BiP, Fizy, Dergilik, Lifebox, My Account, PayCell, Quick Login, Upcall and RTM offered by Lifecell Ventures to their customers, adding that they will put the services used by millions of people all over the world into use of all operators under the roof of Lifecell Ventures. Terzioğlu stated that they have reached their goals in the field of integrated telecommunications leadership one year ago, and that they want to be a digital operator. "We want to present our global products and services all over the world as franchises," Terzioğlu said. "We signed our first contract with Moldova which will use Moldcell LifeBox and BIP. We started to take the right steps."

Terzioğlu explained that the digital services of Lifecell Ventures, one of the most important factors of Turkcell's record increase of 23.4 percent in 2017 revenues, offers operators more than one advantage. Pointing out that operators that have begun to offer Lifecell Ventures services to their customers are rapidly expanding their user base with services that are available to all operators, while also experiencing a significant increase in their customers' data usage, Terzioğlu said services that have a positive impact on revenue and average revenue per user (ARPU) also increases customer loyalty, stressing that operators using Lifecell Ventures' services also do not have to worry about updating these services.

Kopilot and the Smart Farming Device providing great convenience for both traditional and professional farmers were among the new products introduced by Turkcell at the GSMA Mobile World Congress.