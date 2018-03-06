Amazon looking for 5,000-sqm space to operate in Istanbul

The world's most valuable e-commerce company, Amazon.com's entry into the Turkish market is becoming clearer, as, according to information gathered from sector sources, the company has started to seek a center of approximately 5,000 square meters to lease in the heart of Istanbul, a report in Turkish daily Habertürk said yesterday.The world's e-commerce giant's entry into the Turkish market has long been on the agenda. While the first strong signals of this came at the end of last year, it was suggested that the company would initiate its operations in Turkey in the summer.

The latest information from Amazon.com is that the company is looking for a convenient location in Istanbul. The company, which is looking for a place of about 5,000 square meters, plans to operate in one of the central districts of Istanbul. Sector sources indicate that the search for a place to rent has been ongoing for a while and that the company will be established as soon as a suitable place is found. The giant company is expected to start operations by the end of 2018 at the latest.Last March, Amazon.com made a strong entry into the online retail market in the Middle East by buying Souq, one of the largest e-commerce companies in the Gulf region.In 2017 again, the company made a big move in the sector by buying Whole Foods Market, the U.S. organic food giant, for $13.7 billion.While Amazon.com entered the Middle East market through the acquisition of its rival, it chose to come to Turkey itself instead of acquiring a company. Meanwhile, according to the backstage news disclosed by Ihlas News Agency (IHA) last week, Amazon warned wholesalers and retailers in Turkey to "be prepared," announcing that it was just a matter of time before it starts sales in the country.

The news report also suggested that Amazon's Turkish team has been conducting comprehensive market research, from commission rates to product range, adding that the e-commerce giant met with major suppliers and gave an ear to their expectations.Rumors reveal that Amazon will enter the sector with a commission rate of 10 percent, while the average commission rate in the sector is around 15 percent.