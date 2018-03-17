Germany's software giant SAP sees Turkey as main hub

Germany's leading software and service provider SAP SE sees Turkey as the "main hub" for digital transformation, said the software giant's senior executive in the country.

"SAP sees Turkey as a main hub in this geography," Uğur Candan, managing director of SAP Turkey, told Anadolu Agency on the sidelines of the SAP Forum in the capital Ankara on Thursday.

Candan said Turkey has investments in Turkic republics, Russia, Africa, the Middle East and Europe, and Turkish engineers carry out "mega" projects there.

He said SAP operates in 165 countries and has labs in only 20 countries. More than 1,800 institutions use SAP products in Turkey, he added.

"Our customers tell us about problems at work and together we develop daily solutions regarding these problems," Candan said.

"Of course, within the scope of the dynamics, these problems end up at the labs and they continue their journey as standard products," he added.

Candan said "Data Hub", a new category of software solution, was the company's latest product and the lab in SAP's Istanbul office was one the three centers in the world that develops this technology.

He added the size of the company's ecosystem was one of the reasons that customers prefer SAP.

According to its website, SAP helps customers to streamline processes, giving them the ability to use live data to predict customer trends.

Its innovations help 378,000 customers worldwide, it added.